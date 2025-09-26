Government Injects Rs 540 Crore to Aid Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand Farmers

The government on Friday announced the release of over Rs 540 crore under the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, benefiting more than 27 lakh farmers in the flood-stricken states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

The central sector scheme, launched in February 2019, provides financial aid of Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments to land-holding farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer. This latest disbursement, orchestrated by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan via video conferencing, specifically targets farmers affected by recent floods and landslides in these regions.

The initiative transfers Rs 2,000 instalments directly to farmers' bank accounts, including approximately 2.7 lakh women farmers across the three states, aiming to assist in immediate recovery and support for future cultivation. The cumulative disbursement under PM-KISAN for these states has now surpassed Rs 13,626 crore, indicating the government's commitment to empowering farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)