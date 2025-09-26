Fadnavis Appeals to Modi for Maharashtra’s Rain-Hit Farmers
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request assistance for farmers affected by recent heavy rains. They also discussed development projects, like a defence corridor and a steel hub in Gadchiroli, highlighting potential impacts on the economy and job creation.
In a bid to seek help for Maharashtra's rain-affected farmers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presenting a memorandum and briefing him on the state's flood situation.
The meeting also focused on economic growth, with Fadnavis proposing a defence corridor and elaborating on the state's industrial potential, particularly in steel production.
As preparations continue for significant inaugurations in Maharashtra, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, discussions also covered the BJP's promise of a loan waiver to farmers, ensuring economic support amidst climate challenges.
