Fadnavis Appeals to Modi for Maharashtra’s Rain-Hit Farmers

In a bid to seek help for Maharashtra's rain-affected farmers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presenting a memorandum and briefing him on the state's flood situation.

The meeting also focused on economic growth, with Fadnavis proposing a defence corridor and elaborating on the state's industrial potential, particularly in steel production.

As preparations continue for significant inaugurations in Maharashtra, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, discussions also covered the BJP's promise of a loan waiver to farmers, ensuring economic support amidst climate challenges.

