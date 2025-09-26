Left Menu

Youth Flock to CM Yuva Conclave, Igniting Entrepreneurial Spirit at UPITS 2025

The CM Yuva Conclave at UPITS 2025 captivated over 1,500 young attendees, drawing them into a world of entrepreneurship and innovation. This massive youth engagement marks a significant strength in Uttar Pradesh's startup ecosystem, underlining the success of governmental initiatives in fostering a self-reliant and industrious state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:38 IST
Youth enthusiasm at CM Yuva Conclave (Photo/@UPIntrTradeShow). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second day of the CM Yuva Conclave captivated a massive youthful audience as part of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025, held in the National Capital Region. Over 1,500 enthusiastic young individuals, including students and professionals, participated to explore budding business ideas and potential entrepreneurial ventures.

Significant attendance came from regions such as Firozabad, Ghaziabad, and Agra, among others, represented by over 700 participants. The young visitors made in excess of 2,000 inquiries at the exhibition, emphasizing their keen interest in entrepreneurship. Notably, Osian Enterprises' corporate gifting stall drew over 125 interested young attendees.

The conclave also featured heavy activity at stalls by machinery firms like QTM and Koshish Sustainable Solutions. Twenty B2B meetings introduced startups to entrepreneurs, and experts offered insights on business incubation. Officials remarked on the state's growing startup strength, further empowered by government-backed platforms driving innovation and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh.

