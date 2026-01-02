Adityanath Pushes for Swift Budget Utilization in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all state departments to expedite the utilization of designated budgets for the current financial year. Emphasizing accountability at every administrative level, Adityanath called for prompt spending and warned against negligence.

During a finance department review meeting, detailed assessments of budget expenditures for the 2025-26 period were presented by 20 major departments. The Chief Minister highlighted the detrimental effects of delayed budget usage on project completion and scheme benefits, instructing officers to coordinate efforts and resolve spending bottlenecks.

Adityanath urged departments with slow expenditure progress to hold monthly reviews and instructed the finance department to release pending budget allocations swiftly. He also called for better coordination with the central government to ensure timely receipt of funds for state projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)