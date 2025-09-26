Strong Consumer Spending Defies Economic Hurdles, Keeps U.S. Growth on Track

Consumer spending in the United States rose more than expected in August, driven by leisure activities such as vacations and dining out, bolstering the economy as it enters the third quarter. The latest report from the Commerce Department indicates that economic growth remains resilient, even as inflation steadily rises.

The report also refutes any immediate need for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates further. Despite robust consumer activity, the job market is encountering difficulties, with limited job growth over recent months due to trade uncertainties and reduced immigration. High-income households continue to lead consumption, supported by strong stock market performances and high housing prices.

However, lower-income households struggle with increased goods prices from tariffs and expected reductions in federal aid programs. While consumer spending drove a 3.8% GDP growth rate in the second quarter, economists suggest a slowdown in spending is imminent as prices escalate. The situation presents delicate challenges for economic policymakers aiming to balance inflation and employment risks.