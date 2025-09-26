Left Menu

Silver and Gold Prices Spike Amid Festive Frenzy and Global Unrest

Silver and gold prices surged in India, driven by strong demand during the festive season and global uncertainties. Silver reached a record Rs 1,41,900 per kilogram, while gold rose by Rs 330 in the national capital. The rise is attributed to robust stockist demand and international market cues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:52 IST
Silver and Gold Prices Spike Amid Festive Frenzy and Global Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, silver prices soared to a new high of Rs 1,41,900 per kilogram on Friday, while gold saw a notable increase of Rs 330 in the national capital. This upward trend is attributed to strong festive buying and increased demand from stockists, as reported by the All India Sarafa Association.

The rise in gold, which achieved a peak of Rs 1,17,700 per 10 grams for 99.9% purity, and similar gains for 99.5% purity, reflects a broader trend where gold prices have increased by 49.08% this year, pointing to its role as a safe-haven asset during uncertain times.

Meanwhile, surging silver prices, driven by strong inflows into ETFs and tighter physical availability, reflect robust investor appetite and high demand during the festive season. This ongoing trend of increased prices in domestic bullion markets is maintained by steady buying from jewellers, stockists, and retail consumers.

TRENDING

1
Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Global Recognition

Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Global Recognition

 China
2
Thrilling Semifinals Set Up Exciting Punjab Hockey League Final Clash

Thrilling Semifinals Set Up Exciting Punjab Hockey League Final Clash

 India
3
Starbucks Navigates Leadership Shift and Tech Focus Amid Restructuring

Starbucks Navigates Leadership Shift and Tech Focus Amid Restructuring

 Global
4
Empowering Women of Bihar: Modi and Nitish Launch Major Economic Initiative

Empowering Women of Bihar: Modi and Nitish Launch Major Economic Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025