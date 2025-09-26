India's SMEs Show Resilience Amid Challenges, Eye Growth in Capital Expenditure
The PHD Chamber's latest SME Market Sentiment Index reveals growth in India's SME manufacturing sector, despite demand and employment pressures. While logistics constraints have eased, demand remains weak, impacting orders and output. However, optimism persists with strong capital expenditure plans, driven by GST 2.0 reforms.
- Country:
- India
The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry released the second round of findings from its SME Market Sentiment Index, indicating a persistent expansion in India's SME manufacturing sector. Despite growth, challenges such as declining demand and employment pressures prevail, as suggested by both the SME Business Activity Index (SME-BAI) and the SME Business Outlook Index (SME-BOI).
In the April-June 2025 period, the SME-BAI increased slightly to 58.3 from 57.7, thanks to improved supplier delivery times, easing logistics constraints. Nonetheless, a sharp drop in new orders and output—alongside weakened employment sentiment—reflects ongoing demand struggles and geopolitical uncertainties. Inventory build-up highlights anticipation of future demand spikes.
As the sector looks to the end of 2025, the SME-BOI indicates steady yet cautious optimism. Although many SMEs foresee stable activity levels, a significant number plan increased capital expenditure, signaling confidence spurred by GST 2.0 reforms. Challenges remain, including a muted hiring outlook and the need for faster payment processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SME
- India
- manufacturing
- growth
- capital expenditure
- demand
- employment
- PHD Chamber
- GST
- logistics