India's Reform Agenda: A Buffer Against Trade Disruptions

The government's reform agenda is a strategic buffer against the adverse effects of global trade disruptions, according to the Finance Ministry. The ministry emphasized vigilance against external market shocks and volatility, with a particular focus on infrastructure and regulatory reforms for sustained economic growth.

Describing GST rationalisation as a critical component of tax reform, the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review highlighted its role in controlling inflation and promoting economic growth. The GST cuts are expected to ease consumer burden and drive investment in capacity expansions, setting a positive trajectory for India's economy.

Despite challenges like the US's new H-1B visa fee, India's sovereign credit ratings have improved due to strong growth and macroeconomic stability. The Finance Ministry underscored the need for ongoing economic discipline and adaptive diplomacy to navigate persistent risks and sustain momentum.