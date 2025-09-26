Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision at Nauka Vihar

A tragic accident occurred on Friday evening when a car and an SUV collided head-on near Nauka Vihar, as confirmed by police reports. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Sameer Shukla and left three others injured.

The collision took place around 5 pm when the car driver lost control, shattering a divider before hitting the SUV with a force so intense, the car was completely crushed, trapping the occupants. Among those trapped, Shukla, hailing from Rustampur in the Ramgarhtal area, died on the scene.

Anupam Ojha, 27, suffered multiple injuries and his condition remains critical at the hospital. Crowds gathered at the scene, and locals aided the Ramgarhtal police in rescuing the occupants. Minor injuries were also reported by two passengers in the SUV.