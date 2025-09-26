Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision at Nauka Vihar

A severe collision between a car and an SUV resulted in one fatality and several injuries in Nauka Vihar. The car crashed through a divider, colliding head-on with the SUV. Sameer Shukla died instantly, while others sustained injuries and chaos ensued at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision at Nauka Vihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Friday evening when a car and an SUV collided head-on near Nauka Vihar, as confirmed by police reports. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Sameer Shukla and left three others injured.

The collision took place around 5 pm when the car driver lost control, shattering a divider before hitting the SUV with a force so intense, the car was completely crushed, trapping the occupants. Among those trapped, Shukla, hailing from Rustampur in the Ramgarhtal area, died on the scene.

Anupam Ojha, 27, suffered multiple injuries and his condition remains critical at the hospital. Crowds gathered at the scene, and locals aided the Ramgarhtal police in rescuing the occupants. Minor injuries were also reported by two passengers in the SUV.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Plea: Unheeded Calls for Flood Relief

Punjab's Plea: Unheeded Calls for Flood Relief

 India
2
Legal Battle Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters: A Fight for Freedoms

Legal Battle Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters: A Fight for Freedoms

 India
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Race Against Sanctions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Race Against Sanctions

 Global
4
Turkish Football Federation Calls for Israel's Ban from Global Competitions

Turkish Football Federation Calls for Israel's Ban from Global Competitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025