Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Elitecon International Limited, a prominent name in the global FMCG sector, has announced its intention to raise ₹300 crore by issuing equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). This funding endeavor aims at acquiring Sunbridge Agro Pvt. Ltd. and Landsmill Agro Pvt. Ltd., marking a significant strategy to bolster Elitecon's FMCG presence and expedite growth.

Elitecon's recent financial achievements showcase the effectiveness of its growth strategy. For FY25, the company saw consolidated net sales of ₹548.76 crore alongside a net profit of ₹69.65 crore. In Q1 FY26 alone, Elitecon recorded consolidated net sales of ₹524.87 crore with a net profit of ₹72.08 crore, reflecting substantial growth within just one quarter. This impressive surge was primarily driven by Elitecon's ventures into new business segments and expansion of its international operations.

The acquisition of Sunbridge and Landsmill emphasizes Elitecon's commitment to growth. Sunbridge operates a state-of-the-art edible oil refinery and plans substantial increases in storage capacity, with impressive projected financial growth. Landsmill, with its advanced facility, has also posted notable revenue and profit growth, expanding Elitecon's market reach through a robust distribution network. Vipin Sharma, Managing Director of Elitecon International, expressed optimism about these strategic investments, highlighting their capacity to enhance market presence and operational synergies while adding value for shareholders.