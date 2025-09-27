Sunsky Logistics Limited Launches ₹ 1,683.60 Lakhs IPO to Strengthen Logistics Capabilities

Sunsky Logistics Limited is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 30, 2025, targeting to raise ₹ 1,683.60 Lakhs. The company aims to sell 36,60,000 equity shares at a price of ₹ 46 each.

The IPO, which will close on October 3, 2025, intends to channel funds towards purchasing flatbed trailers, repaying certain debts, meeting working capital requirements, and addressing general corporate needs. Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited will lead the issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the registrar.

Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Akash A Shah, emphasized that the raised capital would bolster operational capabilities, expanding service delivery and tapping new opportunities in the logistics landscape. Sunsky Logistics, known for its extensive logistics solutions portfolio, reported a revenue of ₹ 2,204.37 Lakhs in FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)