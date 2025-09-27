Left Menu

Sunsky Logistics Limited Launches ₹ 1,683.60 Lakhs IPO to Strengthen Logistics Capabilities

Sunsky Logistics Limited is set to open its Initial Public Offering on September 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 1,683.60 Lakhs. The proceeds will fund the purchase of flatbed trailers, debt repayments, and general corporate purposes. This step aims to fortify its position in the logistics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:33 IST
Sunsky Logistics Limited Launches ₹ 1,683.60 Lakhs IPO to Strengthen Logistics Capabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunsky Logistics Limited is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 30, 2025, targeting to raise ₹ 1,683.60 Lakhs. The company aims to sell 36,60,000 equity shares at a price of ₹ 46 each.

The IPO, which will close on October 3, 2025, intends to channel funds towards purchasing flatbed trailers, repaying certain debts, meeting working capital requirements, and addressing general corporate needs. Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited will lead the issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the registrar.

Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Akash A Shah, emphasized that the raised capital would bolster operational capabilities, expanding service delivery and tapping new opportunities in the logistics landscape. Sunsky Logistics, known for its extensive logistics solutions portfolio, reported a revenue of ₹ 2,204.37 Lakhs in FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arundhati Reddy's Cricketing Journey: From Inspired Wicketkeeper to India's Fast Bowler

Arundhati Reddy's Cricketing Journey: From Inspired Wicketkeeper to India's ...

 India
2
Aavas Financiers' Credit Outlook Upgraded to Positive by CARE Ratings

Aavas Financiers' Credit Outlook Upgraded to Positive by CARE Ratings

 India
3
US Cybersecurity Agency Urges Immediate Action After Major Hacking Campaign

US Cybersecurity Agency Urges Immediate Action After Major Hacking Campaign

 China
4
Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025