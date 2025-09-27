Left Menu

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

A car accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link injured two people. Driver Mehul Jain, 37, lost control while driving towards Haji Ali, causing his car to hit a taxi, which overturned. Minimal injuries were reported, and a rash driving case was filed at Worli police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:49 IST
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured
collision
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding car collided with a taxi on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, causing minor injuries to two individuals, according to local police reports.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 am as 37-year-old Mehul Jain was driving towards Haji Ali. He lost control and struck a taxi, resulting in its overturning.

The taxi driver and one passenger received minor injuries, while Jain's mother, who was in the passenger seat, suffered abrasions. Authorities have registered a case of rash driving at the Worli police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Collaborates with Traders to Tackle Festive Traffic Chaos

Delhi Police Collaborates with Traders to Tackle Festive Traffic Chaos

 India
2
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

 Global
4
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025