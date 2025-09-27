Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured
A car accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link injured two people. Driver Mehul Jain, 37, lost control while driving towards Haji Ali, causing his car to hit a taxi, which overturned. Minimal injuries were reported, and a rash driving case was filed at Worli police station.
A speeding car collided with a taxi on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, causing minor injuries to two individuals, according to local police reports.
The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 am as 37-year-old Mehul Jain was driving towards Haji Ali. He lost control and struck a taxi, resulting in its overturning.
The taxi driver and one passenger received minor injuries, while Jain's mother, who was in the passenger seat, suffered abrasions. Authorities have registered a case of rash driving at the Worli police station.
