Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

A speeding car collided with a taxi on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, causing minor injuries to two individuals, according to local police reports.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 am as 37-year-old Mehul Jain was driving towards Haji Ali. He lost control and struck a taxi, resulting in its overturning.

The taxi driver and one passenger received minor injuries, while Jain's mother, who was in the passenger seat, suffered abrasions. Authorities have registered a case of rash driving at the Worli police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)