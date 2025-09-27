Left Menu

CIAL Shatters Financial Records: Unprecedented Growth and Innovation Mark a New Era

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) reported its best financial performance ever, with a revenue of Rs 1,142 crore and a net profit of Rs 489.84 crore for 2024-25. Infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,400 crore are underway, expanding airport facilities and digitizing operations. Green energy projects are gaining international acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:29 IST
Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has set a new benchmark for financial performance, announcing revenues of Rs 1,142 crore and net profits of Rs 489.84 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, as disclosed on Saturday.

Presiding over the 31st Annual General Meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted CIAL's landmark achievements, including infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,400 crore, high passenger growth, and a journey towards full digitization. The airport managed to handle over 10 million passengers for the third year in a row, with 76,068 aircraft movements.

Meanwhile, CIAL's foray into renewable energy has garnered international recognition. With significant strides in solar energy and green hydrogen projects, the airport embarks on ambitious plans to boost infrastructure and economic growth, significantly impacting tourism and employment in the region.

