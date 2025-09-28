Left Menu

Cheers to Growth: Alcobrew Distilleries' IPO Unveiled

Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd has filed for an IPO to raise new capital. The offering includes a fresh issue totaling Rs 258.26 crore and an offer-for-sale. Funds will aid business expansion and working capital. Alcobrew produces and markets popular alcoholic beverages like whisky and vodka.

Spirit maker Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd has taken a pivotal step by filing draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to gain approval for its initial public offering (IPO). This strategic move aims to secure new capital for expansion endeavors.

The IPO is set to offer a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 258.26 crore, coupled with an offer-for-sale of 1.8 crore shares by a promoter, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus. These funds will predominantly support business growth and working capital needs, alongside other corporate purposes.

Alcobrew, known for crafting a variety of spirits such as whisky, vodka, and rum, boosts its strong presence in the Indian market with brands like Golfer's Shot and White & Blue. With operational facilities in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and a notable export reach, the company is poised for significant growth.

