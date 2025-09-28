Cheers to Growth: Alcobrew Distilleries' IPO Unveiled

Spirit maker Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd has taken a pivotal step by filing draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to gain approval for its initial public offering (IPO). This strategic move aims to secure new capital for expansion endeavors.

The IPO is set to offer a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 258.26 crore, coupled with an offer-for-sale of 1.8 crore shares by a promoter, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus. These funds will predominantly support business growth and working capital needs, alongside other corporate purposes.

Alcobrew, known for crafting a variety of spirits such as whisky, vodka, and rum, boosts its strong presence in the Indian market with brands like Golfer's Shot and White & Blue. With operational facilities in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and a notable export reach, the company is poised for significant growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)