Left Menu

FishTech: Transforming India's Blue Revolution for a Global Impact

The Department of Fisheries organized a session at World Food India 2025, emphasizing FishTech's role in enhancing India's fish industry. Sagar Mehra spoke on reducing post-harvest losses and boosting exports. Initiatives included cold chain development and processing facilities, aligning with PM Modi's vision. MoUs worth over Rs 1 lakh crore were signed, highlighting significant investment potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:21 IST
FishTech: Transforming India's Blue Revolution for a Global Impact
Visitors at Bharat Mandapam (Photo/@Department of Fisheries). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent World Food India 2025 summit has put a spotlight on FishTech's transformative impact on India's fisheries sector. Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary of the Department of Fisheries, emphasized the role of technology in reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring quality, thereby boosting exports.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for enhanced marine product processing, the summit gathered experts to discuss advancements in cold chain infrastructure and digital market access under 'Blue Revolution 2.0'. Initiatives were discussed for developing a National Framework for Traceability to meet global standards.

Investment interest surged, with MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore signed, signaling a robust future for India's food processing industry. Over 25 knowledge sessions engaged stakeholders internationally, heralding India as a rising player in the global food basket arena.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

 India
2
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

 India
3
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
4
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025