FishTech: Transforming India's Blue Revolution for a Global Impact
The Department of Fisheries organized a session at World Food India 2025, emphasizing FishTech's role in enhancing India's fish industry. Sagar Mehra spoke on reducing post-harvest losses and boosting exports. Initiatives included cold chain development and processing facilities, aligning with PM Modi's vision. MoUs worth over Rs 1 lakh crore were signed, highlighting significant investment potential.
- Country:
- India
The recent World Food India 2025 summit has put a spotlight on FishTech's transformative impact on India's fisheries sector. Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary of the Department of Fisheries, emphasized the role of technology in reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring quality, thereby boosting exports.
Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for enhanced marine product processing, the summit gathered experts to discuss advancements in cold chain infrastructure and digital market access under 'Blue Revolution 2.0'. Initiatives were discussed for developing a National Framework for Traceability to meet global standards.
Investment interest surged, with MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore signed, signaling a robust future for India's food processing industry. Over 25 knowledge sessions engaged stakeholders internationally, heralding India as a rising player in the global food basket arena.
ALSO READ
Odisha's love and affection for art and culture world-famous: PM at Jharsuguda rally.
Revolutionizing Warfare: Introducing Helsing's Autonomous Combat Drone
Helsing Unveils Autonomous Combat Drone to Transform Air Warfare
NDMC's Dual MoUs: Boosting Scientific and Career Prospects for Students
Infamous Gangster Royal Singh Captured in Mumbai