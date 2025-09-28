FishTech: Transforming India's Blue Revolution for a Global Impact

The recent World Food India 2025 summit has put a spotlight on FishTech's transformative impact on India's fisheries sector. Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary of the Department of Fisheries, emphasized the role of technology in reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring quality, thereby boosting exports.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for enhanced marine product processing, the summit gathered experts to discuss advancements in cold chain infrastructure and digital market access under 'Blue Revolution 2.0'. Initiatives were discussed for developing a National Framework for Traceability to meet global standards.

Investment interest surged, with MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore signed, signaling a robust future for India's food processing industry. Over 25 knowledge sessions engaged stakeholders internationally, heralding India as a rising player in the global food basket arena.