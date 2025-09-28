Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Aims to Become India's E-Commerce Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh aims to become an e-commerce hub, overcoming concerns about US tariffs. At the UP International Trade Show, state officials emphasized support for local entrepreneurs and highlighted the state's economic growth. Efforts to enhance exports and attract investment are key strategies in achieving the one-trillion-dollar economy target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Aims to Become India's E-Commerce Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh's Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Minister, Rakesh Sachan, addressed entrepreneurs' concerns over US tariffs. He assured them that the government had taken measures to protect enterprises from adverse impacts.

Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta, highlighted Uttar Pradesh's ambition to become an e-commerce hub. He emphasized the state's efforts in boosting export opportunities and attracting new investments, particularly for young entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is targeting a one-trillion-dollar economy for Uttar Pradesh, with plans already doubling exports to Rs 1,86,000 crore. The government's Export Promotion Policy 2025-30 aims to ensure seamless operations for exporters across various sectors.

