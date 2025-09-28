Left Menu

Innovators Pitch to Journalists at Groundbreaking Hyderabad Summit

Pitch2Press, a unique initiative, allowed 111 innovators to present their ideas to journalists instead of investors at the T-CHIP Semicon Constitution Summit in Hyderabad. Spearheaded by Sundeep Makthala, the event aimed to enhance visibility and credibility for innovations through media coverage, ultimately connecting them with investors and customers.

Sundeep Makthala, Founder and Chairman of TITA and founder of T-CHIP Summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, the Pitch2Press initiative congregated 111 innovators at the T-CHIP Semicon Constitution Summit in Hyderabad on Saturday, where they presented ideas to journalists rather than investors. Sundeep Makthala, Founder and Chairman of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) and the summit, aimed to boost media visibility and credibility for innovators.

Selected from over 900 applications, participants spent the day pitching their innovations in hopes of gaining media coverage, which Makthala asserts can significantly elevate their reach and authenticity. By spotlighting unsung innovators, media attention has the potential to connect these innovators with investors and a broader customer base.

The summit also put a spotlight on India's semiconductor ecosystem, with Makthala revealing a strategy from a recent Taiwan trip. Aiming to make 10,000 engineers industry-ready by 2030, the plan underscores the economic and competitive benefits of innovation and growth in the sector. Governments, Makthala noted, must support global tech advancement.

