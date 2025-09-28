Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Kheri Town

A fatal accident in Kheri town involved a van and a state bus, resulting in five deaths and ten injuries. Efforts are underway to provide medical treatment and compensation to the victims. Local authorities are investigating the scene to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident in Kheri town, at least five people, including a toddler, lost their lives when a van collided head-on with a state roadways bus. The tragic incident also left ten others seriously injured on Sunday.

Among the deceased are the van's driver, Sunil, and two-year-old Sarafraj. Police have confirmed the identities of two more victims as Budhram and Rama Shankar, while efforts continue to identify the fifth victim. Seven seriously injured individuals were rushed to Lucknow for advanced medical care, while three others are being treated at the district hospital.

Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal addressed the media at the hospital, stating that the collision occurred at Oel turn due to ongoing road repair work. She assured that comprehensive treatment and maximum compensation would be provided to the affected families, emphasizing measures to prevent future tragedies. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences for the lives lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

