Trainer Aircraft Mishap: Amreli Airport Incident Raises Safety Concerns

A trainer aircraft mishap occurred at Amreli airport, Gujarat, when the single-seater skidded off the runway during landing, officials reported Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft, part of a private aviation academy, veered into an unpaved area for reasons yet to be determined. While the plane sustained damage, the trainee pilot survived unscathed, confirmed Amreli Collector Vikalp Bhardwaj.

A video from a nearby resident showed the aircraft in a precarious position, triggering a promised investigation by civil aviation authorities. This event recalls a tragic incident in April when a trainee pilot died after a crash near the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)