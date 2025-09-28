Left Menu

Trainer Aircraft Mishap: Amreli Airport Incident Raises Safety Concerns

A trainer aircraft skidded off the runway at Amreli airport, Gujarat, during landing. The trainee pilot was uninjured despite the plane sustaining damage. Officials confirmed a probe by civil aviation authorities following a similar fatal incident earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:58 IST
A trainer aircraft mishap occurred at Amreli airport, Gujarat, when the single-seater skidded off the runway during landing, officials reported Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft, part of a private aviation academy, veered into an unpaved area for reasons yet to be determined. While the plane sustained damage, the trainee pilot survived unscathed, confirmed Amreli Collector Vikalp Bhardwaj.

A video from a nearby resident showed the aircraft in a precarious position, triggering a promised investigation by civil aviation authorities. This event recalls a tragic incident in April when a trainee pilot died after a crash near the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

