Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

On Sunday, three contract workers sustained burn injuries following a mechanical mishap at the Bokaro Steel Plant. According to plant officials, hot metal accidentally spilled onto the floor, causing injuries at the steel melting shop-2.

The affected workers were swiftly taken to Bokaro General Hospital for necessary medical attention. Manikant Dhan, head of BSP's communication department, confirmed that comprehensive efforts are being made to ensure the workers receive optimal treatment.

The incident underscores the critical need for stringent safety protocols within industrial settings to prevent such hazardous situations. Authorities at the plant are likely to review equipment and processes to enhance worker safety in future operations.