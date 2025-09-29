Left Menu

Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

Three contract workers suffered burn injuries at the Bokaro Steel Plant due to a hot metal spill from a mechanical issue. They have been admitted to Bokaro General Hospital, and efforts are ongoing to provide them with the best possible treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 00:21 IST
Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, three contract workers sustained burn injuries following a mechanical mishap at the Bokaro Steel Plant. According to plant officials, hot metal accidentally spilled onto the floor, causing injuries at the steel melting shop-2.

The affected workers were swiftly taken to Bokaro General Hospital for necessary medical attention. Manikant Dhan, head of BSP's communication department, confirmed that comprehensive efforts are being made to ensure the workers receive optimal treatment.

The incident underscores the critical need for stringent safety protocols within industrial settings to prevent such hazardous situations. Authorities at the plant are likely to review equipment and processes to enhance worker safety in future operations.

TRENDING

1
Tilak Varma's Heroics Propel India to Asia Cup Glory

Tilak Varma's Heroics Propel India to Asia Cup Glory

 United Arab Emirates
2
Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

 India
3
Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi aft...

 India
4
India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights

India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025