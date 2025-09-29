Air France and Airbus Back in Court: New Trial Over AF447 Tragedy
A French appeals court will begin a new trial for Air France and Airbus, following a 2009 crash that killed 228. Earlier verdicts cleared them of manslaughter, but prosecutors appeal for a full review. Families seek accountability for mishandled speed sensors and inadequate pilot training.
A French appeals court is set to reconvene in the high-profile case involving Air France and Airbus, 16 years after one of aviation's most debated disasters. Flight AF447's crash into the Atlantic claimed 228 lives, sparking a historic trial where both companies were initially acquitted of corporate manslaughter in 2023.
The investigation revealed that pilots mishandled frozen speed sensors, leading to a fatal aerodynamic stall. Despite this, discussions emerged surrounding both companies' failure to address known issues with the "pitot probes" generating critical speed data, prompting prosecutors to appeal for a retrial seeking a comprehensive examination of evidence.
While fraught with allegations of negligence and inadequate pilot training, both Air France and Airbus deny any criminal liability. The reopening of the trial offers a chance for accountability and closure for victims' families, who have persisted in their quest for justice despite the 225,000-euro maximum corporate manslaughter fine.
