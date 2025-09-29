Left Menu

WeWork India Set for Landmark IPO: A New Chapter in Co-Working Revolution

WeWork India announces its initial public offering, setting the price band between Rs 615 and Rs 648 per share. The IPO aims to raise Rs 3,000 crore through an Offer-for-Sale. The company seeks to enhance its market visibility and liquidity, with the debut expected on October 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:06 IST
WeWork India Set for Landmark IPO: A New Chapter in Co-Working Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Co-working giant WeWork India is poised to launch its initial public offering (IPO), revealing a price range of Rs 615 to Rs 648 per share, aiming to raise Rs 3,000 crore. The listing is entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS), with the promoter and major investors earmarked to divest stakes.

The IPO process is set to open for public bidding between October 3 and October 7, with anchor investor bids starting October 1. Notably, the proceeds will not benefit WeWork India directly but will go to the selling investors. Currently, the Embassy Group and WeWork Global own 76.21% and 23.45% of the company, respectively.

Founded in 2017, the company operates under the well-regarded WeWork brand across major Indian cities, managing a significant amount of office space. The public offering aims to increase share visibility and market presence. The IPO comes after significant investments, including a Rs 500 crore rights issue early in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

 Global
2
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable De...

 India
3
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025