Left Menu

RBI's Key Rate Decision: A Cautionary Cut on the Horizon?

The Reserve Bank of India is anticipated to lower policy rates by 25 basis points, as declining inflation creates an opportunity. As the Monetary Policy Committee convenes in Mumbai, discussions focus on balancing growth and inflation, with a potential rate cut seen as a market sentiment booster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:24 IST
RBI's Key Rate Decision: A Cautionary Cut on the Horizon?
Representational Image (Photo: X/@RBI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to cut policy rates by 25 basis points during its upcoming announcement on Wednesday, as reported by Union Bank of India. The diminishing inflation rates have paved the way for what is being termed a 'booster cut' from RBI.

Union Bank's report indicates that the 25bps repo rate cut is based on a significant downward revision of inflation projections for FY26. However, the October MPC meeting's outcome is uncertain, with debates on whether the rate will be cut or maintained.

The MPC starts its three-day session today in Mumbai. A rate cut is expected due to inflation dropping to close to 2.5% with a downward trend, while GST reforms will have a 60bps inflationary impact from October 2025. The communication of the committee's decision is as crucial as the decision itself, according to the report.

TRENDING

1
Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

 Global
2
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable De...

 India
3
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025