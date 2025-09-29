Left Menu

Sunteck Realty Ventures into Ultra-Luxury Housing with Emaance Projects

Sunteck Realty Ltd is set to launch ultra-luxury housing projects in Mumbai and Dubai by June next year under the brand 'Emaance', targeting the ultra-wealthy segment with project values reaching Rs 20,000 crore. These will be among the most exclusive real estate offerings in India and abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:37 IST
Sunteck Realty Ventures into Ultra-Luxury Housing with Emaance Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunteck Realty Ltd is poised to make waves in the real estate market with its upcoming ultra-luxury housing projects set in Mumbai and Dubai, company officials announced. Launching under the exclusive brand 'Emaance', the high-rise developments promise a blend of immense value and indulgence.

Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Khetan shared insights on the ambitious ventures, emphasizing the ultra-premium nature of the residences, with some apartments having price tags reaching up to Rs 500 crore. Positioned as the company's first foray outside India's borders, the Dubai Downtown project represents a significant milestone.

With global billionaire ranks swelling, Sunteck Realty is tapping into the increasing demand for extravagant residences. Holding land assets in pivotal locations like Nepeansea Road and Dubai Downtown, the company aims for a June next year launch, forecasting a gross development valuation around Rs 20,000 crore.

TRENDING

1
Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

 Global
2
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable De...

 India
3
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025