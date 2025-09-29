Sunteck Realty Ventures into Ultra-Luxury Housing with Emaance Projects

Sunteck Realty Ltd is poised to make waves in the real estate market with its upcoming ultra-luxury housing projects set in Mumbai and Dubai, company officials announced. Launching under the exclusive brand 'Emaance', the high-rise developments promise a blend of immense value and indulgence.

Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Khetan shared insights on the ambitious ventures, emphasizing the ultra-premium nature of the residences, with some apartments having price tags reaching up to Rs 500 crore. Positioned as the company's first foray outside India's borders, the Dubai Downtown project represents a significant milestone.

With global billionaire ranks swelling, Sunteck Realty is tapping into the increasing demand for extravagant residences. Holding land assets in pivotal locations like Nepeansea Road and Dubai Downtown, the company aims for a June next year launch, forecasting a gross development valuation around Rs 20,000 crore.