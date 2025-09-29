Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO
Kusumgar Ltd, a manufacturer of engineered fabrics, has filed for an IPO to raise Rs 650 crore. The IPO, structured as an offer-for-sale, will not benefit the company directly. Kusumgar operates in high-tech sectors such as aerospace and defense and posted impressive financial results for FY25.
- Country:
- India
Kusumgar Ltd, a prominent player in engineered fabric manufacturing, has filed initial papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an Rs 650 crore initial public offering (IPO). The company aims to expand its market presence and leverage investor interest through this move.
The IPO is designed purely as an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the company's promoters. As per the details in the draft red herring prospectus filed on Saturday, Kusumgar will not receive any of the proceeds from this endeavour. Instead, all generated funds will be allocated to the selling shareholders.
Established in 1990, Kusumgar specializes in woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics—collectively known as engineered fabrics—used in various industries, including aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors. With robust operations generating Rs 779 crore in revenue and Rs 112 crore in net profit for FY25, the company conducts its manufacturing activities across six facilities in Gujarat and a fabrication site in Uttar Pradesh. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are managing the books for this IPO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine Proposes Joint Aerial Defense Shield Amid Russian Threats
Sweden Bolsters Denmark's Drone Defense Amidst European Summits
France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support
Drone Defenses: Sweden Aids Denmark Amid Summit Security Concerns
Ukraine's Call for a Unified Aerial Defense Shield