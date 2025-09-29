Left Menu

Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

Kusumgar Ltd, a manufacturer of engineered fabrics, has filed for an IPO to raise Rs 650 crore. The IPO, structured as an offer-for-sale, will not benefit the company directly. Kusumgar operates in high-tech sectors such as aerospace and defense and posted impressive financial results for FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:07 IST
Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kusumgar Ltd, a prominent player in engineered fabric manufacturing, has filed initial papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an Rs 650 crore initial public offering (IPO). The company aims to expand its market presence and leverage investor interest through this move.

The IPO is designed purely as an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the company's promoters. As per the details in the draft red herring prospectus filed on Saturday, Kusumgar will not receive any of the proceeds from this endeavour. Instead, all generated funds will be allocated to the selling shareholders.

Established in 1990, Kusumgar specializes in woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics—collectively known as engineered fabrics—used in various industries, including aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors. With robust operations generating Rs 779 crore in revenue and Rs 112 crore in net profit for FY25, the company conducts its manufacturing activities across six facilities in Gujarat and a fabrication site in Uttar Pradesh. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are managing the books for this IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cutting Edge: Indian Army's Drone Innovations in Modern Warfare

Cutting Edge: Indian Army's Drone Innovations in Modern Warfare

 India
2
Soccer's Endless Marathon: The Growing Strain on Players

Soccer's Endless Marathon: The Growing Strain on Players

 Global
3
GST Reforms: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

GST Reforms: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

 India
4
Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025