Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death
The Marathwada region of Maharashtra has witnessed 104 deaths since June 1 due to monsoon incidents. Excess rains have affected 3,050 villages, causing extensive damage to crops, infrastructure, and livestock. Flood-related damage is estimated at Rs 2432.53 crore, with relief efforts underway.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a devastating monsoon season, Maharashtra's Marathwada region has recorded 104 deaths since June 1, officials report. The excessive rainfall has wreaked havoc on 3,050 villages, cutting across eight districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.
The downpour has inflicted severe crop damage, leading to significant financial losses for farmers. Infrastructure has sustained heavy damage, with 2,701 kilometers of roads, 1,504 bridges, and 9567 electricity poles affected. Recent floods accounted for seven deaths post-September 26, adding to the overall crisis.
Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar indicated the cumulative damage would require Rs 2432.53 crore for repairs. Efforts to provide compensation to impacted farmers are underway, alongside vigilant monitoring of low-lying areas as floodwaters begin to recede.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Monsoon
- Maharashtra
- Marathwada
- Floods
- Agriculture
- Infrastructure
- Disaster
- Relief
- Damage
- Economy
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Prioritizes Muck Removal and Disaster Readiness
Sheel Biotech Launches Eco-Friendly Agriculture IPO
South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Exposed by Data Center Fire
Valplast Technologies Launches IPO for Infrastructure Growth
Tata Communications Secures Major GSTAT Digital Infrastructure Project