Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

The Marathwada region of Maharashtra has witnessed 104 deaths since June 1 due to monsoon incidents. Excess rains have affected 3,050 villages, causing extensive damage to crops, infrastructure, and livestock. Flood-related damage is estimated at Rs 2432.53 crore, with relief efforts underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:45 IST
Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating monsoon season, Maharashtra's Marathwada region has recorded 104 deaths since June 1, officials report. The excessive rainfall has wreaked havoc on 3,050 villages, cutting across eight districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.

The downpour has inflicted severe crop damage, leading to significant financial losses for farmers. Infrastructure has sustained heavy damage, with 2,701 kilometers of roads, 1,504 bridges, and 9567 electricity poles affected. Recent floods accounted for seven deaths post-September 26, adding to the overall crisis.

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar indicated the cumulative damage would require Rs 2432.53 crore for repairs. Efforts to provide compensation to impacted farmers are underway, alongside vigilant monitoring of low-lying areas as floodwaters begin to recede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Rallies Despite Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Rallies Despite Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Punjab Police Strategizes on Counter-Terrorism and Crime Networks

Punjab Police Strategizes on Counter-Terrorism and Crime Networks

 India
3
PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commitment

PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commi...

 India
4
Global Political Events: Key Meetings and Summits

Global Political Events: Key Meetings and Summits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025