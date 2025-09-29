Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

In the wake of a devastating monsoon season, Maharashtra's Marathwada region has recorded 104 deaths since June 1, officials report. The excessive rainfall has wreaked havoc on 3,050 villages, cutting across eight districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.

The downpour has inflicted severe crop damage, leading to significant financial losses for farmers. Infrastructure has sustained heavy damage, with 2,701 kilometers of roads, 1,504 bridges, and 9567 electricity poles affected. Recent floods accounted for seven deaths post-September 26, adding to the overall crisis.

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar indicated the cumulative damage would require Rs 2432.53 crore for repairs. Efforts to provide compensation to impacted farmers are underway, alongside vigilant monitoring of low-lying areas as floodwaters begin to recede.

(With inputs from agencies.)