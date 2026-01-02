Left Menu

Buddha Air Flight Escapes Disaster at Bhadrapur Airport

A Buddha Air flight from Kathmandu overshot the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport, Nepal. The aircraft, carrying around 50 passengers, went 200 meters off track near a rivulet. Fortunately, all passengers were safe and evacuated without any injuries, despite the airplane suffering minor damage.

Kathmandu | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:55 IST
Buddha Air Flight Escapes Disaster at Bhadrapur Airport
A Buddha Air aircraft encountered a runway mishap at Nepal's Bhadrapur Airport, overshooting the designated landing area, reports confirmed on Friday.

Despite the close call, all passengers onboard were safely evacuated without any injuries, a spokesperson from Tribhuvan International Airport disclosed.

The plane, which departed from Kathmandu with approximately 50 passengers, went off course by some 200 meters near a rivulet, incurring minor damage in the process. "All passengers have been safely evacuated," reassured spokesperson Rinji Sherpa.

