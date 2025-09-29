Kolkata Metro Sees Record Mobile Ticket Bookings
Kolkata Metro achieved a record of over 1.10 lakh mobile QR ticket bookings via the 'Aamar Kolkata Metro' app on Sasthi (September 28). The statement from Metro Railway revealed that the total passengers traveling that day surpassed 8.33 lakh, with a historical passenger peak of 9.82 lakh on September 27.
Kolkata Metro marked a milestone in its history with over 1.10 lakh mobile QR ticket bookings through the 'Aamar Kolkata Metro' app on Sasthi, September 28. This accomplishment represents the highest number of bookings in a single day, according to an official statement released by the Metro Railway on Monday.
The remarkable day witnessed over 8.33 lakh passengers traveling across various Metro corridors, highlighting the region's reliance on this crucial transport service. This surge in ridership comes shortly after September 27, when the Kolkata Metro registered its highest-ever daily passenger count of 9.82 lakh.
Metro officials also noted that this recent uptick in travel demand has surpassed the previous record of 9.61 lakh passengers, which was recorded on October 9 of the previous year. This trend indicates an increasing preference among Kolkata residents for mobile ticketing solutions.
