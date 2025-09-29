Left Menu

Historic $55 Billion EA Buyout: Gaming Industry's Biggest Deal

Electronic Arts will be acquired in a groundbreaking $55 billion leveraged buyout by Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners. This record-setting deal highlights investor confidence in EA's gaming franchises as the industry recovers. EA shareholders will receive a 25% premium per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:23 IST
Historic $55 Billion EA Buyout: Gaming Industry's Biggest Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Electronic Arts, a leading name in the gaming industry, is set to go private in the largest leveraged buyout ever recorded. The groundbreaking $55 billion deal involves a consortium made up of Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners.

This acquisition surpasses the previous record held by TXU Energy's 2007 takeover, as recovery in global dealmaking gains momentum. EA shareholders are promised $210 per share, marking a 25% premium before deal news surfaced.

As the industry stabilizes, EA is strategically focused on its sports and action shooter franchises. The anticipated launch of 'Battlefield 6' positions EA to capitalize on its strong in-game revenue patterns, supported by a $36 billion equity investment supplemented by substantial debt financing.

TRENDING

1
Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

 India
2
Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

 Global
3
Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

 India
4
Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025