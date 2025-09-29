Historic $55 Billion EA Buyout: Gaming Industry's Biggest Deal

Electronic Arts, a leading name in the gaming industry, is set to go private in the largest leveraged buyout ever recorded. The groundbreaking $55 billion deal involves a consortium made up of Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners.

This acquisition surpasses the previous record held by TXU Energy's 2007 takeover, as recovery in global dealmaking gains momentum. EA shareholders are promised $210 per share, marking a 25% premium before deal news surfaced.

As the industry stabilizes, EA is strategically focused on its sports and action shooter franchises. The anticipated launch of 'Battlefield 6' positions EA to capitalize on its strong in-game revenue patterns, supported by a $36 billion equity investment supplemented by substantial debt financing.