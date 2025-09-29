Left Menu

KSRTC Announces Dasara Fare Hikes for Bengaluru-Mysuru Buses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced fare hikes on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route during the Dasara festival. Special fares, effective for over 20 years, increase by Rs 20 and Rs 30 for various services. The hikes help offset costs due to one-way traffic and special vehicle use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:07 IST
KSRTC Announces Dasara Fare Hikes for Bengaluru-Mysuru Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has implemented special fare hikes on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route during the festive season of Dasara. The increase, Rs 20 and Rs 30 for express, non-stop, and premier services, is part of a tradition over the last two decades.

KSRTC stated that, according to a Government of Karnataka notification, fare hikes are permissible on special days, holidays, or other occasions. This strategy addresses the operational challenges of high costs associated with deploying special vehicles.

For the 2025 Dasara, these special fares will be effective from September 26 to October 8. The corporation explains that the one-way traffic pattern during the festival results in fewer passengers on return journeys, necessitating the fare adjustments.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Loses 2026 World Cup Qualifier Due to Ineligible Player

South Africa Loses 2026 World Cup Qualifier Due to Ineligible Player

 Switzerland
2
Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident

Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident

 India
3
Tragic Unveiling: Family Ties Betrayed in Jharkhand

Tragic Unveiling: Family Ties Betrayed in Jharkhand

 India
4
Jannik Sinner's Resurgence: Battling Through to China Open Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner's Resurgence: Battling Through to China Open Semi-Finals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025