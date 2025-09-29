KSRTC Announces Dasara Fare Hikes for Bengaluru-Mysuru Buses
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced fare hikes on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route during the Dasara festival. Special fares, effective for over 20 years, increase by Rs 20 and Rs 30 for various services. The hikes help offset costs due to one-way traffic and special vehicle use.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has implemented special fare hikes on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route during the festive season of Dasara. The increase, Rs 20 and Rs 30 for express, non-stop, and premier services, is part of a tradition over the last two decades.
KSRTC stated that, according to a Government of Karnataka notification, fare hikes are permissible on special days, holidays, or other occasions. This strategy addresses the operational challenges of high costs associated with deploying special vehicles.
For the 2025 Dasara, these special fares will be effective from September 26 to October 8. The corporation explains that the one-way traffic pattern during the festival results in fewer passengers on return journeys, necessitating the fare adjustments.
