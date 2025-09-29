USDOT Halts Enforcement of Key Airline Disability Protections
The U.S. Transportation Department announced it will not enforce key provisions of a rule aimed at protecting disabled passengers using wheelchairs. Major airlines have challenged the rule, which requires them to meet stricter standards for wheelchair accommodations and reimbursement for damages. New guidelines are expected by December 2026.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Transportation Department has announced that it will not enforce crucial parts of a rule introduced by the Biden administration aimed at enhancing consumer protections for disabled passengers traveling with wheelchairs.
This comes after major airlines, including United, Delta, American, Southwest, and JetBlue, along with the Airlines for America trade group, filed a lawsuit against the rule in February. The rule set stricter standards for accommodating wheelchair-using passengers and mandated carriers to reimburse customers for any damage to wheelchairs.
USDOT stated that a new rule is in the works and the current requirements that impose liability on airlines for mishandled wheelchairs will not be enforced until at least December 2026.
ALSO READ
Eskom Records Strong Reliability Gains as Outages Drop and EAF Tops 70%
Telangana's Strategic IPS Shake-Up: A New Dawn in Law Enforcement
Sonu Sood Questioned by Enforcement Directorate in 1xBet Betting Allegations
Security Forces Clash with Maoists in Jharkhand: Major Victory for Law Enforcement
India considers nuclear liability fund for major accidents, sources say