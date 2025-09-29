Left Menu

USDOT Halts Enforcement of Key Airline Disability Protections

The U.S. Transportation Department announced it will not enforce key provisions of a rule aimed at protecting disabled passengers using wheelchairs. Major airlines have challenged the rule, which requires them to meet stricter standards for wheelchair accommodations and reimbursement for damages. New guidelines are expected by December 2026.

Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:34 IST
The U.S. Transportation Department has announced that it will not enforce crucial parts of a rule introduced by the Biden administration aimed at enhancing consumer protections for disabled passengers traveling with wheelchairs.

This comes after major airlines, including United, Delta, American, Southwest, and JetBlue, along with the Airlines for America trade group, filed a lawsuit against the rule in February. The rule set stricter standards for accommodating wheelchair-using passengers and mandated carriers to reimburse customers for any damage to wheelchairs.

USDOT stated that a new rule is in the works and the current requirements that impose liability on airlines for mishandled wheelchairs will not be enforced until at least December 2026.

