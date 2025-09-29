USDOT Halts Enforcement of Key Airline Disability Protections

The U.S. Transportation Department has announced that it will not enforce crucial parts of a rule introduced by the Biden administration aimed at enhancing consumer protections for disabled passengers traveling with wheelchairs.

This comes after major airlines, including United, Delta, American, Southwest, and JetBlue, along with the Airlines for America trade group, filed a lawsuit against the rule in February. The rule set stricter standards for accommodating wheelchair-using passengers and mandated carriers to reimburse customers for any damage to wheelchairs.

USDOT stated that a new rule is in the works and the current requirements that impose liability on airlines for mishandled wheelchairs will not be enforced until at least December 2026.