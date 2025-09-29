Left Menu

Japan's UAV Gift to Sri Lanka: A New Phase in Bilateral Security Ties

Japan has announced the gifting of two state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicles to the Sri Lanka Navy under its Official Security Assistance program. This initiative marks a new phase in bilateral security cooperation. Japan also announced aid to boost productivity in Sri Lanka's dairy sector, enhancing local livelihoods.

In a significant move to bolster defense ties, Japan has announced the provision of two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the Sri Lanka Navy during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's official visit to Japan.

The exchange was part of Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) program, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba observing the proceedings. This inaugural OSA allocation underscores a deepening bilateral security collaboration between the two nations.

Valued at 500 million yen, the UAVs will enhance Sri Lanka's monitoring and surveillance efforts. Additionally, Japan revealed a grant aimed at improving productivity in Sri Lanka's dairy sector, supporting small-scale farmers with advanced equipment and technical aid, worth 463 million yen.

