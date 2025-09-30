Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Bhind Highway: Five Perish in Collision

A fatal accident involving a canter-truck and two motorcycles led to the death of five people in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh. The crash, occurring near a culvert on a national highway, resulted in the fatalities of a woman and a girl among others. Police investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, five individuals lost their lives when a canter-truck collided with two motorcycles on Madhya Pradesh's Bhind-Etawah National Highway. The crash occurred near a culvert within the Phoop police jurisdiction.

According to Satyendra Singh Rajput, the officer in charge at Phoop police station, the truck struck head-on with the motorcycles near Tedhi Puliya. Among the victims were a woman and a girl, adding to the somber nature of the incident.

The authorities are working to identify the deceased while conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. More details are awaited as the probe continues.

