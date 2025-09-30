Tragedy Strikes on Bhind Highway: Five Perish in Collision

In a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, five individuals lost their lives when a canter-truck collided with two motorcycles on Madhya Pradesh's Bhind-Etawah National Highway. The crash occurred near a culvert within the Phoop police jurisdiction.

According to Satyendra Singh Rajput, the officer in charge at Phoop police station, the truck struck head-on with the motorcycles near Tedhi Puliya. Among the victims were a woman and a girl, adding to the somber nature of the incident.

The authorities are working to identify the deceased while conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. More details are awaited as the probe continues.