Tragic Collision: Nine Killed in Bus-Truck Accident

A fatal accident occurred when an overspeeding truck collided with a luxury sleeper bus, resulting in at least nine deaths. The bus driver and cleaner survived and provided their accounts of the tragic event, which took place near Hiriyur early Thursday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitradurga | Updated: 25-12-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 10:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded near Hiriyur in the early hours of Thursday, when a speeding container truck collided with a private luxury sleeper bus, setting it ablaze and leading to the deaths of at least nine individuals.

The bus driver, Rafiq, recounted his futile attempt to control the bus upon seeing the overspeeding truck approach from the opposite direction. Despite maintaining a speed of 60-70 km/h, the impact was unavoidable, he told reporters.

Witness and bus cleaner Mohammed Sadiq, who survived with minor injuries, described being thrown out of the bus due to the collision. The truck directly hit the bus's diesel tank, escalating the disaster's severity.

