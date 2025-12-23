Tragic Truck Accident in Damoh: Three Dead, One Missing

In a tragic incident in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, three individuals lost their lives when a dumper truck overturned after a brake failure. The accident, which occurred late Monday, saw the vehicle falling into a 25-foot ravine, according to local authorities.

The crash took place near a culvert in the Batiagarh police station area. Police officer Rajni Shukla reported that the truck's driver lost control due to the brake malfunction, leading to the fatal accident.

Nitendra Yadav, Dharmendra Lodhi, and Shahbad Hussain were identified as the deceased. Rescue operations are ongoing as one person remains missing. A case has been registered following the incident.