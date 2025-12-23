Left Menu

Tragic Truck Accident in Damoh: Three Dead, One Missing

A dumper truck overturned near a culvert in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, killing three and leaving one person missing. The accident was caused by brake failure. The vehicle fell into a 25-foot ravine. Police have registered a case and are searching for the missing passenger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, three individuals lost their lives when a dumper truck overturned after a brake failure. The accident, which occurred late Monday, saw the vehicle falling into a 25-foot ravine, according to local authorities.

The crash took place near a culvert in the Batiagarh police station area. Police officer Rajni Shukla reported that the truck's driver lost control due to the brake malfunction, leading to the fatal accident.

Nitendra Yadav, Dharmendra Lodhi, and Shahbad Hussain were identified as the deceased. Rescue operations are ongoing as one person remains missing. A case has been registered following the incident.

