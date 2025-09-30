Left Menu

Turkish Airlines and Gulf Air Forge Strategic Aviation Alliance

Turkish Airlines and Gulf Air have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation. The agreement sets a framework for collaboration in various areas including partnerships, joint ventures, loyalty programs, and ground handling services, targeting mutual growth and business development opportunities for both national carriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:58 IST
Turkish Airlines and Gulf Air Forge Strategic Aviation Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant move to bolster aviation ties, Turkish Airlines and Bahrain's Gulf Air have inked a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation. The agreement, announced by Turkish Airlines on Tuesday, is set to drive mutual growth and foster business development between the two flag carriers.

The memorandum establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration, encompassing strategic partnership agreements and potential joint ventures. Additionally, the accord sets the stage for reciprocal benefits in loyalty programs and improved ground handling services.

This alliance marks a strategic effort by both airlines to expand their market reach and enhance service offerings in the competitive aviation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trayton Group's Strategic Shift Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

Trayton Group's Strategic Shift Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan

Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan

 Global
3
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life in Sikkim

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Life in Sikkim

 India
4
Star Athletes Make Headlines in Sports World

Star Athletes Make Headlines in Sports World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025