Turkish Airlines and Gulf Air Forge Strategic Aviation Alliance

In a significant move to bolster aviation ties, Turkish Airlines and Bahrain's Gulf Air have inked a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation. The agreement, announced by Turkish Airlines on Tuesday, is set to drive mutual growth and foster business development between the two flag carriers.

The memorandum establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration, encompassing strategic partnership agreements and potential joint ventures. Additionally, the accord sets the stage for reciprocal benefits in loyalty programs and improved ground handling services.

This alliance marks a strategic effort by both airlines to expand their market reach and enhance service offerings in the competitive aviation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)