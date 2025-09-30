EIB backs ACCIONA with €120m loan to boost digitalisation and green innovation

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €120 million loan agreement with ACCIONA to accelerate the company’s research, development, and innovation (RDI) initiatives while advancing its digitalisation strategy. This financing represents the first tranche of a €150 million loan package already approved by the EIB, underscoring the institution’s commitment to fostering sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure projects across Europe.

Advancing sustainable infrastructure and innovation

With this financing, ACCIONA will channel resources into the development of cutting-edge materials, processes, and technologies across its core activities—renewable energy, infrastructure, and water treatment. The focus will be on enhancing sustainability and efficiency while aligning operations with Europe’s broader climate and environmental goals.

The investment portfolio will cover a wide range of priorities:

Technological innovation in business processes to improve operational efficiency.

Automation and optimisation strategies to streamline project execution.

Decarbonisation initiatives that reinforce the company’s long-term climate commitments.

Cross-cutting digital projects, including robotisation, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and applied artificial intelligence, aimed at future-proofing infrastructure solutions.

Supporting EU priorities and TechEU initiative

The agreement falls directly within the EIB’s 2024–2027 Strategic Roadmap, which sets climate action, sustainability, and digital innovation among its eight central priorities. Notably, this project also contributes to the TechEU initiative, an ambitious EIB Group programme designed to mobilise €250 billion by 2027 for startups, scale-ups, and innovative European companies. By supporting ACCIONA, the EIB is helping to strengthen Europe’s innovation ecosystem while promoting a greener economy.

Building on a long-standing partnership

This latest financing deal builds on a history of collaboration between the EIB and ACCIONA. In 2022, the Bank granted the company €110 million to reinforce its RDI and digitalisation efforts, which are now being significantly expanded with the new funding. For ACCIONA, the continued partnership reflects both trust in its capacity to lead innovation in infrastructure and alignment with European sustainability objectives.

Strategic importance for Europe’s green transition

As the EU accelerates its green and digital transitions, the ACCIONA-EIB partnership highlights the critical role of targeted financing in driving innovation. By investing in sustainable construction, renewable energy, and advanced water treatment solutions, ACCIONA is expected to strengthen its leadership position while helping Europe achieve its climate neutrality goals.

This financing not only underscores the EIB’s role as Europe’s climate bank but also demonstrates how public funding can catalyse private innovation in areas essential for competitiveness, resilience, and sustainability.