HCC and KRCL Forge Strategic Partnership for Global Rail Projects

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) announced on Tuesday its strategic partnership with Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) to jointly undertake major railway and transport infrastructure projects both in India and internationally.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the companies sets a framework for a long-term collaboration, combining the strengths of both firms to provide integrated solutions in transport infrastructure, which includes civil works, track laying, signalling, and operations.

This partnership will especially target complex projects such as underground metro systems, NATM tunneling, and EPC contracts, aiming to expand their market presence globally, as stated by HCC Vice Chairman & Managing Director Arjun Dhawan.