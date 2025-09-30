HCC and KRCL Forge Strategic Partnership for Global Rail Projects
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) have signed an agreement to execute large-scale railway and transport infrastructure projects globally. This collaboration aims to leverage both companies' strengths in delivering comprehensive solutions across various facets of transport infrastructure, focusing on complex projects like metro systems and railway bridges.
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) announced on Tuesday its strategic partnership with Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) to jointly undertake major railway and transport infrastructure projects both in India and internationally.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the companies sets a framework for a long-term collaboration, combining the strengths of both firms to provide integrated solutions in transport infrastructure, which includes civil works, track laying, signalling, and operations.
This partnership will especially target complex projects such as underground metro systems, NATM tunneling, and EPC contracts, aiming to expand their market presence globally, as stated by HCC Vice Chairman & Managing Director Arjun Dhawan.
