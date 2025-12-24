Sorakash: A Sky-Hued Palette Bridging Indo-Japanese Artistic Collaboration
Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has launched 'Sorakash', a unique shade card created with All Nippon Airways, which features 85 sky-inspired shades. This collaboration highlights shared cultural values between India and Japan, introducing a curated collection that reflects global aesthetic influences and strengthens Kansai Nerolac's market differentiation.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has unveiled 'Sorakash', a new colour palette developed in collaboration with Japan's All Nippon Airways. This initiative symbolizes a significant Indo-Japanese partnership, aligning with cultural themes of trust, innovation, and craftsmanship.
Named 'Sorakash' by merging Japanese and Hindi for 'sky', the palette offers 85 hues inspired by sky's diverse moods. These shades evoke the shared ancestral values of both nations, with an emphasis on serenity and respect for nature. Kansai Nerolac aims to bring a Japanese cultural experience to Indian homes through this product.
The collaboration underscores global aesthetic shifts, appealing to consumers seeking unique, travel-inspired interiors. As Kansai Nerolac forges ahead in a competitive market, this venture not only fortifies its consumer appeal but also integrates All Nippon Airways' legacy of excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
