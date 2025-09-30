Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel
Starting October 1, Delhi airport will offer an E-Arrival Card for foreign travelers, replacing paper-based cards with a digital system. This innovation aims to enhance efficiency, reduce queues, and support sustainability by minimizing paper use. The system is part of a broader global trend in major airports.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move to streamline the travel experience, the Delhi airport is set to introduce an E-Arrival Card for foreign arrivals starting October 1. This digital initiative replaces the traditional paper-based cards, easing the process for international passengers.
Operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the new facility promises to cut down on wait times and enhance overall efficiency. The digitalization effort aligns with the airport's sustainability goals by significantly reducing paper consumption.
The E-Arrival Card, developed in collaboration with the Bureau of Immigration, allows travelers to submit their information online up to three days in advance. Similar systems are popular at leading airports across Southeast Asia, marking a significant shift in global airport operations.
ALSO READ
AfDB approves €100m facility to boost Côte d’Ivoire cocoa and sustainability
Coca-Cola India Drives Sustainability at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Honoring Sustainability: The 3rd Prithvi Awards Celebrate Environmental Champions
DAHD Highlights Innovation and Sustainability at World Food India 2025
L&T Secures USD 700 Million Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility