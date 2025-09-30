Left Menu

Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel

Starting October 1, Delhi airport will offer an E-Arrival Card for foreign travelers, replacing paper-based cards with a digital system. This innovation aims to enhance efficiency, reduce queues, and support sustainability by minimizing paper use. The system is part of a broader global trend in major airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to streamline the travel experience, the Delhi airport is set to introduce an E-Arrival Card for foreign arrivals starting October 1. This digital initiative replaces the traditional paper-based cards, easing the process for international passengers.

Operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the new facility promises to cut down on wait times and enhance overall efficiency. The digitalization effort aligns with the airport's sustainability goals by significantly reducing paper consumption.

The E-Arrival Card, developed in collaboration with the Bureau of Immigration, allows travelers to submit their information online up to three days in advance. Similar systems are popular at leading airports across Southeast Asia, marking a significant shift in global airport operations.

