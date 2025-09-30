Delhi Airport Pioneers E-Arrival Card System for Global Travelers

In a move to bolster passenger convenience and sustainability, GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will unveil the E-Arrival Card facility at Delhi Airport for international travelers starting October 1, 2025. This initiative, executed under the Bureau of Immigration, marks a significant step in the Digital India vision, emphasizing enhanced traveler experiences.

According to GMR's press release, this system allows foreign travelers to submit arrival information digitally, phasing out cumbersome paper-based processes. The digital transition aims to ease passenger flow, reduce waiting times, and align with the airport's eco-friendly objectives by significantly decreasing paper waste, mirroring practices at high-caliber airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia.

The E-Arrival Card follows the launch of India's first 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme' (FTI-TTP) in June 2024 at Delhi Airport, which streamlined the process for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders. These innovations jointly emphasize the government's dedication to upgrading travel efficiency and convenience.

Speaking on the development, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, highlighted the collaborative effort with the Bureau of Immigration, showcasing India's resolve to offer a seamless, sustainable travel experience. The digitalization of arrival processes is expected to expedite clearances, cut down on waiting periods, and substantially improve the passenger experience.

GMR Airports Limited, an industry leader with extensive experience in sustainable airport management, in partnership with Groupe ADP since 2020, continues to innovate in the aviation space, reflecting their strategic commitment to world-class service delivery (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)