Typhoon Bualoi Ravages Northern Vietnam: A Tale of Devastation

Typhoon Bualoi hit Vietnam's north, causing deadly floods and disrupting transport. Schools in Hanoi closed, and extensive rainfall led to landslides and flash flooding. The storm left 26 dead and significant property damage, highlighting Vietnam's vulnerability to such natural disasters. The typhoon had earlier impacted the Philippines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:31 IST
Typhoon Bualoi Ravages Northern Vietnam: A Tale of Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful typhoon, Bualoi, swept through Vietnam's northern regions, unleashing torrential rains and severe flooding that brought life to a standstill in the capital, Hanoi, and surrounding areas.

The natural disaster left 26 people dead, 22 missing, and heightened concerns over landslides as heavy rains surpassed 300 mm in parts of the country.

Transport infrastructures, including flights and railways, faced major disruptions, while thousands of homes and crops were damaged, underscoring Vietnam's ongoing vulnerability to typhoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

