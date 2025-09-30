Typhoon Bualoi Ravages Northern Vietnam: A Tale of Devastation

A powerful typhoon, Bualoi, swept through Vietnam's northern regions, unleashing torrential rains and severe flooding that brought life to a standstill in the capital, Hanoi, and surrounding areas.

The natural disaster left 26 people dead, 22 missing, and heightened concerns over landslides as heavy rains surpassed 300 mm in parts of the country.

Transport infrastructures, including flights and railways, faced major disruptions, while thousands of homes and crops were damaged, underscoring Vietnam's ongoing vulnerability to typhoons.

