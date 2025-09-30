E-commerce Platforms Under GST Vigilance for Price Compliance
The government scrutinizes e-commerce platforms to ensure GST rate cuts on FMCG products are passed to consumers. Amid complaints, authorities monitor pricing compliance. The revised GST structure aims to lower daily essentials costs. A monthly report on price changes of 54 items will guide the vigilance efforts.
- Country:
- India
The government is tightening its watch over e-commerce platforms to confirm that they are adhering to new GST pricing guidelines. The focus is on daily-use FMCG products, including items such as shampoo and pulses, ensuring the tax benefits reach consumers as intended, according to a source on Tuesday.
Authorities have received complaints that some essential items do not reflect the anticipated GST-induced price reductions. As a result, some e-commerce operators have been informally warned about the prices offered on certain products, despite citing technical issues for the discrepancies.
A revised GST structure, effective September 22, introduces a streamlined two-tier tax system. The revenue department's vigilant approach includes a mandate for monthly price change reports of 54 key items, ensuring transparency and compliance with prior tax reductions.
