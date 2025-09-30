Left Menu

E-commerce Platforms Under GST Vigilance for Price Compliance

The government scrutinizes e-commerce platforms to ensure GST rate cuts on FMCG products are passed to consumers. Amid complaints, authorities monitor pricing compliance. The revised GST structure aims to lower daily essentials costs. A monthly report on price changes of 54 items will guide the vigilance efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:36 IST
E-commerce Platforms Under GST Vigilance for Price Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is tightening its watch over e-commerce platforms to confirm that they are adhering to new GST pricing guidelines. The focus is on daily-use FMCG products, including items such as shampoo and pulses, ensuring the tax benefits reach consumers as intended, according to a source on Tuesday.

Authorities have received complaints that some essential items do not reflect the anticipated GST-induced price reductions. As a result, some e-commerce operators have been informally warned about the prices offered on certain products, despite citing technical issues for the discrepancies.

A revised GST structure, effective September 22, introduces a streamlined two-tier tax system. The revenue department's vigilant approach includes a mandate for monthly price change reports of 54 key items, ensuring transparency and compliance with prior tax reductions.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener

 India
2
Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

 Global
3
Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

 India
4
Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025