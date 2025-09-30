E-commerce Platforms Under GST Vigilance for Price Compliance

The government is tightening its watch over e-commerce platforms to confirm that they are adhering to new GST pricing guidelines. The focus is on daily-use FMCG products, including items such as shampoo and pulses, ensuring the tax benefits reach consumers as intended, according to a source on Tuesday.

Authorities have received complaints that some essential items do not reflect the anticipated GST-induced price reductions. As a result, some e-commerce operators have been informally warned about the prices offered on certain products, despite citing technical issues for the discrepancies.

A revised GST structure, effective September 22, introduces a streamlined two-tier tax system. The revenue department's vigilant approach includes a mandate for monthly price change reports of 54 key items, ensuring transparency and compliance with prior tax reductions.