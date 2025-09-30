Left Menu

Storms Disrupt Delhi's Skies: Flights Diverted Amid Rains

Adverse weather in Delhi led to the diversion of at least five flights to Jaipur, affecting flight operations and causing advisories from major airlines. Despite heavy rains, Delhi Airport officials ensured that the situation was closely monitored to resume operations as soon as possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adverse weather conditions in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon caused significant disruption at the city's airport, leading to the diversion of at least five flights to Jaipur. Heavy rains swept through Delhi-NCR, prompting airlines to issue advisories about potential impacts on flight schedules.

From 12.15 pm to 12.30 pm, five flights en route to the Delhi airport were redirected due to persistent rainfall and thunderstorms. Airlines like IndiGo assured travelers that their teams were monitoring the conditions to quickly resume services once the weather improved.

Posts on social media from Air India and SpiceJet further highlighted the anticipated delays in flights, although the Delhi airport operator, DIAL, stated that, despite the inclement weather, flight operations remained normal. As India's largest airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport manages approximately 1,300 flights daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

