Yellow Plate Dialogues: Shaping India's Shared Mobility Future

The World Auto Forum's Yellow Plate Dialogues brought together industry leaders from fleet companies and auto OEMs to develop strategies for India's shared mobility future. The event featured panel discussions on challenges and opportunities in the fleet sector, emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and sustainable solutions for a resilient mobility ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:22 IST
In a groundbreaking initiative, the World Auto Forum (WAF) convened leading figures from the fleet and automotive industries at the Yellow Plate Dialogues. The event aimed to shape a shared vision for India's mobility landscape by fostering collaboration among key stakeholders.

The program featured insightful discussions on the main challenges facing the fleet sector, such as infrastructure gaps, regulatory complexities, and financing hurdles for electric vehicles. Industry leaders outlined strategies like technology adoption and asset-light business models to improve operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth.

Speakers emphasized the need for partnership among policymakers, OEMs, and tech providers to create a scalable, resilient mobility ecosystem. The summit concluded with a call for continued collaboration to ensure shared mobility's role in India's transportation future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

