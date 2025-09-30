Lufthansa Faces Turbulence: Pilot Strike on the Horizon

Lufthansa, Germany's national carrier, is on the brink of a strike as its pilots' union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), has voted in favor of industrial action. The key issue leading to this decision is a longstanding dispute over pension terms.

Despite the vote, the union has yet to announce a timeline for any potential strike. This move comes as Lufthansa contends with ongoing labor challenges, seeking to streamline operations and reduce expenditures.

Amidst these labor tensions, Lufthansa revealed plans on Monday to cut 4,000 administrative positions by 2030. The airline is also aiming for higher profitability targets as part of its strategy to strengthen financial stability.