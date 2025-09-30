Left Menu

Lufthansa Faces Turbulence: Pilot Strike on the Horizon

Lufthansa is facing a potential strike as the pilots' union, Vereinigung Cockpit, voted in favor of industrial action over a pensions dispute. The carrier, aiming to cut costs, recently announced plans to cut 4,000 administrative jobs and increase profitability by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:25 IST
Lufthansa Faces Turbulence: Pilot Strike on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Lufthansa, Germany's national carrier, is on the brink of a strike as its pilots' union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), has voted in favor of industrial action. The key issue leading to this decision is a longstanding dispute over pension terms.

Despite the vote, the union has yet to announce a timeline for any potential strike. This move comes as Lufthansa contends with ongoing labor challenges, seeking to streamline operations and reduce expenditures.

Amidst these labor tensions, Lufthansa revealed plans on Monday to cut 4,000 administrative positions by 2030. The airline is also aiming for higher profitability targets as part of its strategy to strengthen financial stability.

TRENDING

1
Rainfall over northwest India (747.9 mm) in 2025 monsoon season was highest since 2001 and 6th highest since 1901: IMD GVS KSS KSS

Rainfall over northwest India (747.9 mm) in 2025 monsoon season was highest ...

 India
2
EC publishes final electoral roll in Bihar ahead of assembly polls.

EC publishes final electoral roll in Bihar ahead of assembly polls.

 India
3
Investors on Edge as Labor Report and Potential Shutdown Shake Markets

Investors on Edge as Labor Report and Potential Shutdown Shake Markets

 Global
4
Allied Blenders and Distillers Sets Sights on Premium Single Malt Market

Allied Blenders and Distillers Sets Sights on Premium Single Malt Market

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025