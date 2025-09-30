Lufthansa Faces Turbulence: Pilot Strike on the Horizon
Lufthansa is facing a potential strike as the pilots' union, Vereinigung Cockpit, voted in favor of industrial action over a pensions dispute. The carrier, aiming to cut costs, recently announced plans to cut 4,000 administrative jobs and increase profitability by 2030.
Lufthansa, Germany's national carrier, is on the brink of a strike as its pilots' union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), has voted in favor of industrial action. The key issue leading to this decision is a longstanding dispute over pension terms.
Despite the vote, the union has yet to announce a timeline for any potential strike. This move comes as Lufthansa contends with ongoing labor challenges, seeking to streamline operations and reduce expenditures.
Amidst these labor tensions, Lufthansa revealed plans on Monday to cut 4,000 administrative positions by 2030. The airline is also aiming for higher profitability targets as part of its strategy to strengthen financial stability.
