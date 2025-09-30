LOHUM Shines at UP International Trade Show with Innovative Mineral Circular Economy

LOHUM, India's largest diversified producer of sustainable critical minerals, made a significant impact at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida. The event, hosted at the India Expo Centre & Mart, attracted nearly 5 lakh visitors from various sectors.

The exhibition witnessed Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, and U.P. Cabinet Minister Shri Rakesh Sachan commending LOHUM's innovative developments in sustainable critical mineral processing. LOHUM's stall offered a dynamic showcase of the critical minerals circular economy, featuring a comprehensive map of India's mineral deposits, a miniature NEETM® processing line, and covering a full cycle of applications from EVs to recycling.

Organized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and India Expo Mart Ltd., UPITS 2025 remains a pivotal platform for showcasing innovation and fostering global cooperation. Rajat Verma, LOHUM's Founder & CEO, expressed gratitude to the organizing bodies for uniting industry leaders and policymakers to propel domestic growth. The event facilitated dynamic exchanges with industry officials and innovators.