AfDB, Cameroon Sign €136m Pact to Boost Jobs and Skills in Far North Region

The Government of Cameroon and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) have signed loan agreements worth €136 million to finance a landmark programme designed to tackle unemployment, modernise infrastructure, and empower communities in the conflict-affected Far North (Extrême Nord) region.

The agreements were signed in Yaoundé by Alamine Ousmane Mey, Cameroon’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, and Léandre Bassolé, the Bank’s Director General for Central Africa.

Building Capacities and Skills for Employability

The financing will support the Building Capacities and Skills for Employability and Entrepreneurship in the Extrême Nord Region (CAP2E) programme, a five-year initiative aimed at creating opportunities for youth and women in one of the most vulnerable parts of the country.

The package includes:

€130.2 million from the Bank’s non-concessional lending window.

€5.8 million from the concessional African Development Fund (ADF).

Expanding Opportunities for Youth and Women

CAP2E will focus on technical and vocational training, targeting 6,000 young people with modern skills needed in high-potential sectors. The programme aims to generate at least 5,000 jobs, with 40% reserved for women, while providing support for over 500 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to drive local entrepreneurship.

Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey described the initiative as central to Cameroon’s development vision.

“The aim is to invest in human capital, strengthen the skills of local people and create job opportunities in promising sectors such as agriculture and renewables. The programme will help to promote shared prosperity, reduce inequalities and consolidate social stability, with particular attention to young people and women,” he said.

Infrastructure and Social Development

Beyond employment, CAP2E will fund the construction or rehabilitation of 22 training centres and 29 social facilities to expand access to education and health services in the Far North.

The programme will also integrate renewable energy solutions, including solar projects, to boost climate resilience and provide cleaner energy for communities.

Léandre Bassolé hailed the initiative as transformative:

“This programme is a genuine catalyst for transformation. It will strengthen infrastructure, promote private sector entrepreneurship, and support the solar energy sector. Through this initiative, the Bank reaffirms its commitment to the sustainable empowerment of young people and women through targeted, high-impact interventions.”

Alignment with National and Regional Goals

The CAP2E initiative ties directly into Cameroon’s National Development Strategy and is aligned with the African Development Bank’s 2023–2028 Country Strategy Paper for Cameroon. It also supports the government’s Special Programme for the Reconstruction and Development of the Far North, a plan aimed at rebuilding livelihoods in regions affected by instability and insecurity.

Driving Stability Through Development

By addressing both economic and social needs, the programme seeks to reduce regional inequalities, foster inclusive growth, and consolidate social stability in an area that has faced decades of conflict and underinvestment.

The signing of the agreements demonstrates the Bank’s and Cameroon’s shared commitment to human capital development, sustainable growth, and resilience building in one of the country’s most fragile regions.