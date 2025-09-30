Left Menu

YouTube Pays $24.5 Million to Trump in Free Speech Settlement

YouTube, owned by Alphabet, agreed to a $24.5 million settlement with former U.S. President Donald Trump over the suspension of his account post-Capitol riot. Trump hails it as a victory for free speech against Big Tech censorship. This marks the resolution of Trump's disputes with major social media platforms.

US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Alphabet-owned YouTube agreed to a $24.5 million settlement with former U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve a lawsuit concerning the suspension of his account following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Trump lauded the agreement as a major win for free speech, criticizing what he perceives as Big Tech censorship.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared, "YouTube SURRENDERS! Pays President Trump $24.5 MILLION for illegal ban! This MASSIVE Victory proves BigTech censorship has consequences. Every shadowbanned patriot deserves justice! Trump fought for free speech and Won!" Trump initially sued YouTube in October 2021, arguing that social media companies, including YouTube, unjustly censored him.

The video-sharing platform banned Trump's account on January 12, 2021, six days after the Capitol riots, to prevent potential violence, citing content policies against promoting violence. The suspension, initially indefinite but subject to review, ended in March 2023. Trump previously settled similar disputes with Meta and Twitter, with YouTube being the final major platform to resolve the claim.

