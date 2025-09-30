Left Menu

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Expands in Iowa with New Facility

TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America has launched a new 2.25 lakh sq ft facility in Waterloo, Iowa, aimed at targeting a USD 500 million revenue goal, leveraging a 20% CAGR over four years. The facility, endorsed by local leaders, enhances manufacturing support and demonstrates strong client demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:51 IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America has set its sights on achieving USD 500 million in revenue, fueled by a 20% compounded annual growth rate over the past four years. The company recently inaugurated a new 2.25 lakh sq ft 'build-to-suit' facility in Waterloo, Iowa, as part of its strategic expansion in the United States.

The new facility is designed to enhance the company's ability to serve local manufacturers and key clients. It is equipped with advanced automation and robotics to maximize operational efficiency, reduce lead times, and deliver superior service quality. With 95% of its capacity already committed, the site underscores the strong demand for TVS Supply Chain's services, according to Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan.

The facility's inauguration was attended by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, who highlighted its significance in bolstering Iowa's position as an essential hub for manufacturing distribution and supply chain innovation. This move not only strengthens TVS Supply Chain's footprint in the region but also marks a significant step forward in supply chain management.

